Apartment List
/
VA
/
moorefield station
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA with garage

Moorefield Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
43839 CENTERGATE DR
43839 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43839 CENTERGATE DR in Moorefield Station. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22353 EXE SQUARE
22353 Exe Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2280 sqft
Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22356 CONCORD STATION TER
22356 Concord Station Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on two levels. Lower level 2 over 2. 1 car garage. Granite counters. Hardwood floors. 1/2 mile to future Ashburn metrorail. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43723 STOKE CHAPEL TERRACE
43723 Stoke Chapel Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2538 sqft
Beautiful 3 BDR/ 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse with Two Story Extensions in Loudoun Valley Estates. Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Maple Cabinets. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
21776 GOOSE CROSS TER
21776 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Results within 5 miles of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moorefield Station, VA

Moorefield Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoorefield Station 3 BedroomsMoorefield Station Apartments with Balcony
Moorefield Station Apartments with GarageMoorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorefield Station Apartments with ParkingMoorefield Station Apartments with Pool
Moorefield Station Apartments with Washer-DryerMoorefield Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoorefield Station Furnished ApartmentsMoorefield Station Pet Friendly PlacesMoorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia