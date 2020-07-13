/
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
$1,435
812 sqft
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,580
841 sqft
$1,905
1204 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
$1,355
891 sqft
$1,610
1254 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
$1,445
713 sqft
$1,445
810 sqft
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,639
772 sqft
$1,779
1170 sqft
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
$1,454
831 sqft
$1,846
1283 sqft
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
$1,385
868 sqft
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
$1,592
648 sqft
$1,691
786 sqft
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,505
968 sqft
$1,523
1211 sqft
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
$1,633
878 sqft
$1,811
1066 sqft
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,619
800 sqft
$1,689
1065 sqft
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
$1,499
805 sqft
$1,689
1139 sqft
$1,949
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
$1,380
832 sqft
$1,530
1157 sqft
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,545
720 sqft
$1,549
904 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
$1,502
819 sqft
$1,847
1155 sqft
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
$2,072
593 sqft
$1,584
755 sqft
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
$1,610
787 sqft
$2,125
1135 sqft
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
$1,667
920 sqft
$1,879
1364 sqft
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
Brambleton Landbay
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
Ashburn Village
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.
Broadlands
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
$2,445
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access
