117 Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22353 EXE SQUARE
22353 Exe Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2280 sqft
Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2646 sqft
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
21776 GOOSE CROSS TER
21776 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,541
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moorefield Station, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moorefield Station renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

