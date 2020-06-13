/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA
1 Unit Available
43879 CENTERGATE DRIVE
43879 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2702 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Condo townhome with 2,700 sqft & 9 ft ceilings, open floor plan is avilable for rent on 06/15/2020. Stainless steel appliances,Spacious walk in Pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
1 Unit Available
43839 CENTERGATE DR
43839 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43839 CENTERGATE DR in Moorefield Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
1 Unit Available
22353 EXE SQUARE
22353 Exe Square, Moorefield Station, VA
Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level.
1 Unit Available
22356 CONCORD STATION TER
22356 Concord Station Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on two levels. Lower level 2 over 2. 1 car garage. Granite counters. Hardwood floors. 1/2 mile to future Ashburn metrorail. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moorefield Station
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional loft, full bath and sundeck on 4th level, and also recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room.
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
1 Unit Available
21776 GOOSE CROSS TER
21776 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Moorefield Station
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1691 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
