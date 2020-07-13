Apartment List
/
VA
/
moorefield station
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moorefield Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
25 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
Results within 1 mile of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
21787 OAKVILLE TERRACE
21787 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2151 sqft
Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
43783 TATTINGER TERRACE
43783 Tattinger Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Bright & sunny townhouse in fabulous community is just waiting for you to move in! This beautiful home features brand new stainless steel appliances in gourmet eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, lower level recreation room

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43723 STOKE CHAPEL TERRACE
43723 Stoke Chapel Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2538 sqft
Move-in Ready. New Carpet for whole house. Beautiful 3 BDR/ 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse with Two Story Extensions in Loudoun Valley Estates. Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Maple Cabinets.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
21776 GOOSE CROSS TER
21776 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43731 PIEDMONT HUNT TERRACE
43731 Piedmont Hunt Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2850 sqft
SPECTACULAR GARAGE(2) 4BD,3.5 BTH TOWNHOME IN PREMIER LOUDOUN VALLEY ESTATES!OVER 2700+ SQ FT! 2 LVL.
Results within 5 miles of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Moorefield Station, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Moorefield Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoorefield Station 3 BedroomsMoorefield Station Accessible ApartmentsMoorefield Station Apartments with Balcony
Moorefield Station Apartments with GarageMoorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorefield Station Apartments with ParkingMoorefield Station Apartments with Pool
Moorefield Station Apartments with Washer-DryerMoorefield Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoorefield Station Furnished ApartmentsMoorefield Station Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia