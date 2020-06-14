Apartment List
/
VA
/
moorefield station
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorefield Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22356 CONCORD STATION TER
22356 Concord Station Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on two levels. Lower level 2 over 2. 1 car garage. Granite counters. Hardwood floors. 1/2 mile to future Ashburn metrorail. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,295
6836 sqft
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22484 MAISON CARREE SQUARE
22484 Maison Carree Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2175 sqft
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR https://drive.google.
Results within 5 miles of Moorefield Station
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Lansdowne on The Potomac
31 Units Available
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ashburn Village
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Broadlands
13 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2300 sqft
Townhome. Great Location. Double Car Garage. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moorefield Station, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moorefield Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Moorefield Station 1 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 BedroomsMoorefield Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoorefield Station 3 BedroomsMoorefield Station Apartments with Balcony
Moorefield Station Apartments with GarageMoorefield Station Apartments with GymMoorefield Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorefield Station Apartments with ParkingMoorefield Station Apartments with Pool
Moorefield Station Apartments with Washer-DryerMoorefield Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoorefield Station Furnished ApartmentsMoorefield Station Pet Friendly PlacesMoorefield Station Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia