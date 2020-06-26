All apartments in McLean
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE

7004 Green Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Green Oak Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have any available units?
7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7004 GREEN OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

