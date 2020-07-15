/
312 Apartments for rent in University Center, VA📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20311 BEECHWOOD TER #200
20311 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath unit on second floor. Large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcase. Kitchen has new granite countertops, newer appliances. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath. Front loading stack washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
45006 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
45006 University Drive, University Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1754 sqft
WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 1700 + SQ FT TOWN HOME IN UNIVERSITY CENTER JUST RENOVATED. IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN, NEW CARPETING, FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS HOME OFFERS THREE FINISHED LEVELS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
286 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
20773 DUXBURY TERRACE
20773 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2368 sqft
Beautifully appointed Vanderbilt model in sought after One Loudoun. 0.5 Miles to Many restaurants , Theatre, Grocery Store and Barnes & Noble . 3 Bed , 3.5 Bath , 3 level townhome.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
44804 TIVERTON SQUARE
44804 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath , attached garage condo Available for Rent in the One Loudoun Area. Constructed in December 2018, Walking Distance to Stores, Restaurants & SuperMarket in the One Loudoun area.
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
44721 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
44721 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2904 sqft
Luxury Living in Loudoun County's new downtown, One Loudoun! This 4 level townhouse is only 2 years young, has an expanded 2 car garage and lives like a single family home with an open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
4 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
21727 Indian Summer Ter
21727 Indian Summer Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1680 sqft
- 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nygLqv39eqb No Pets Allowed (RLNE5933021)
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the University Center area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University Center from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
