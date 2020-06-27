1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

Premier Wolf Trap location, very close to McLean & Tysons Corner. 3-level Brick front with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Features hardwood floors throughout main level, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, and a fully finished lower level with full bath and walk-out to brick patio. Located in the desired Langley HS district with close access to Washington and Old Dominion ("W&OD") trail, a 45-mile paved trail. Just minutes to Tysons Corner and Silver Line Metro Access. Please use Showing Time to schedule online. Property also offered furnished for $4450.00 & for Sale VAFX1075752