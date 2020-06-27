All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE
1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE

1222 Forestville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Forestville Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Premier Wolf Trap location, very close to McLean & Tysons Corner. 3-level Brick front with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Features hardwood floors throughout main level, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, and a fully finished lower level with full bath and walk-out to brick patio. Located in the desired Langley HS district with close access to Washington and Old Dominion ("W&OD") trail, a 45-mile paved trail. Just minutes to Tysons Corner and Silver Line Metro Access. Please use Showing Time to schedule online. Property also offered furnished for $4450.00 & for Sale VAFX1075752

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 FORESTVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
