Lowes Island, VA
20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE

20907 Chippoaks Forest Cir · No Longer Available
Location

20907 Chippoaks Forest Cir, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly updated!! The owner has put fresh coats of paint on the walls, restained the floors, and re landscaped the yard! This single family home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout 3500 SF, a large kitchen, and a fully finished basement with a kitchenette. It comes with a second washer/dryer and refrigerator. Has a large patio for outdoor recreation and an over-sized two car garage with storage racks. It's beautifully landscaped backyard has three fruit bearing trees, peach, pear, and four types of cherry! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, less than 9 month lease acceptable at $3900/mo. This inventory in Great Falls Chase doesn't come up too often, so you don't want to miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have any available units?
20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have?
Some of 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
