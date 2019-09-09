20907 CHIPPOAKS FOREST CIRCLE

Amenities

Newly updated!! The owner has put fresh coats of paint on the walls, restained the floors, and re landscaped the yard! This single family home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout 3500 SF, a large kitchen, and a fully finished basement with a kitchenette. It comes with a second washer/dryer and refrigerator. Has a large patio for outdoor recreation and an over-sized two car garage with storage racks. It's beautifully landscaped backyard has three fruit bearing trees, peach, pear, and four types of cherry! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, less than 9 month lease acceptable at $3900/mo. This inventory in Great Falls Chase doesn't come up too often, so you don't want to miss out!