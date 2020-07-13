182 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with pool

/
Cascades
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1941 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master
12159 Holly Knoll Cir
12159 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3510 sqft
6BR home in sought-after Langley School district WITH a POOL! - Amazing Location & BONUS with your very own POOL in your backyard oasis! Lovely & Meticulously Maintained 6BR home located in the highly sought-after Langley School District! Elegant
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
$1,467
694 sqft
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
$1,497
898 sqft
$1,627
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
$1,496
835 sqft
$1,853
1186 sqft
$2,145
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
$1,380
832 sqft
$1,530
1157 sqft
$2,005
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
$1,664
849 sqft
$1,953
985 sqft
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
$2,100
1283 sqft
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
$1,594
805 sqft
$1,881
1122 sqft
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
$1,695
613 sqft
$1,925
784 sqft
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
$1,463
862 sqft
$1,694
1192 sqft
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
$1,440
813 sqft
$1,695
955 sqft
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
$1,650
579 sqft
$1,683
805 sqft
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
$1,495
546 sqft
$1,704
742 sqft
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
$1,305
960 sqft
$1,520
1160 sqft
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
$1,610
787 sqft
$2,125
1135 sqft
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
$1,718
719 sqft
$2,072
1143 sqft
$3,330
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
$1,720
594 sqft
$1,504
782 sqft
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Ask
$2,005
764 sqft
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
$1,675
700 sqft
$1,805
946 sqft
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
$1,941
790 sqft
$3,145
1206 sqft
Ask
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
$1,685
670 sqft
$1,610
730 sqft
$2,100
1022 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
$1,700
827 sqft
Ask
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
$1,555
773 sqft
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.