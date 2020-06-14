131 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with gym
This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lowes Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.