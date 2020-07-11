/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
265 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1941 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47760 FATHOM PLACE
47760 Fathom Place, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3852 sqft
WOW-Amazing Property offered for Lease. Immaculate home on premium lot/ almost 4000 square feet. Former Model home with all the bells & whistles. 4bedroom/5 bdrm/den in basement with full bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and gas cooktop.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.
Results within 5 miles of Lowes Island
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,495
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
49 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,661
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
85 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
13 Units Available
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1033 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
62 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
114 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,685
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1022 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,680
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
47 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.