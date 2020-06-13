/
3 bedroom apartments
272 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA
Great Falls Chase
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light.
Cascades
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.
Cascades
47548 TENFOOT ISLAND TERRACE
47548 Tenfoot Island Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2093 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN A HIGHLY-DESIRED LOWES ISLAND COMMUNITY.
Cascades
20387 FALLSWAY TERRACE
20387 Fallsway Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2778 sqft
Must See!! All Hardwood, 3 Level over 2700SF Townhome, Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full baths, and 2 Halfbaths in Lowes Island. Main level master BR!!! Gas fireplaces and 2 car garage.Laundry RM on the upperlevel! Surrounded by parkland & woods!
323 CANTERWOOD LN
323 Canterwood Lane, Great Falls, VA
Exciting and beautiful contemporary home sited on private & gorgeous cul-de-sac lot in fabulous neighborhood.
Sugarland Run
214 NEWBURY PLACE
214 Newbury Place, Sugarland Run, VA
Enjoy large single family home. Recently painted and newish carpet and flooring. BALBOA - Largest model in Sugarland Run on quiet corner cul-de-sac lot w/fenced yard and patio off eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gas heat and wood-burning fireplace too.
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1306 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,217
1465 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1033 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1369 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.