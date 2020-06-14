156 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with hardwood floors
This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lowes Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.