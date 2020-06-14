156 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with hardwood floors

"She doesn't own a dress / Her hair is always a mess / You catch her stealin' she won't confess / She's beautiful. / Smokes a pack a day, but wait, that's me, but anyway / She doesn't care a thing, about that hair / She thinks I'm beautiful / Meet Virginia" -- Train

This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back. See more