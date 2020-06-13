Apartment List
/
VA
/
lowes island
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Great Falls Chase
1 Unit Available
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47865 SCOTSBOROUGH SQUARE
47865 Scottsborough Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This one has it all! Beautiful. Open space. Full of light. Balcony off breakfast room. Patio off of rec room. Loudoun County schools. Renovated second bathroom and powder room. Hardwood floors in main and upper level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47548 TENFOOT ISLAND TERRACE
47548 Tenfoot Island Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2093 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN A HIGHLY-DESIRED LOWES ISLAND COMMUNITY.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Cascades
1 Unit Available
20387 FALLSWAY TERRACE
20387 Fallsway Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2778 sqft
Must See!! All Hardwood, 3 Level over 2700SF Townhome, Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full baths, and 2 Halfbaths in Lowes Island. Main level master BR!!! Gas fireplaces and 2 car garage.Laundry RM on the upperlevel! Surrounded by parkland & woods!
Results within 1 mile of Lowes Island

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
323 CANTERWOOD LN
323 Canterwood Lane, Great Falls, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Exciting and beautiful contemporary home sited on private & gorgeous cul-de-sac lot in fabulous neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Sugarland Run
1 Unit Available
214 NEWBURY PLACE
214 Newbury Place, Sugarland Run, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1942 sqft
Enjoy large single family home. Recently painted and newish carpet and flooring. BALBOA - Largest model in Sugarland Run on quiet corner cul-de-sac lot w/fenced yard and patio off eat-in kitchen. Enjoy gas heat and wood-burning fireplace too.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Lowes Island
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
84 Units Available
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
127 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$2,000
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
29 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,767
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
45 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,771
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
City Guide for Lowes Island, VA

"She doesn't own a dress / Her hair is always a mess / You catch her stealin' she won't confess / She's beautiful. / Smokes a pack a day, but wait, that's me, but anyway / She doesn't care a thing, about that hair / She thinks I'm beautiful / Meet Virginia" -- Train

This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lowes Island, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lowes Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lowes Island 3 BedroomsLowes Island Apartments with Balcony
Lowes Island Apartments with GarageLowes Island Apartments with Gym
Lowes Island Apartments with ParkingLowes Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia