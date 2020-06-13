109 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA with balcony
This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lowes Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.