Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful brick front 3 bedroom townhouse with garage. Close to schools, shopping, and major roadways. Community amenities include pool, tennis, and more. Inside you'll find a large master suite with a sitting area, a finished basement complete with gas fireplace. The living room has wood floors. The landlord will consider a small dog but no cat. Apply online at www.browncarrera.com