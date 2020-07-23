/
middleburg
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Middleburg, VA📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
603 MARTIN AVENUE
603 Martin Avenue, Middleburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1784 sqft
Well-maintained four bedroom home on a large, level lot with backyard fencing. Hardwood floors exist throughout main and upper levels.
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Walnut Street
107 Walnut Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
1472 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished private room in well kept home. Ideal for short or long stay; transferred, new hires; sabbatical or job re-assignments. Restored single family home located in a desirable section of Old Middleburg just a two block stroll to town center.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
7 MADISON STREET S
7 South Madison Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
6720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
outstanding location, right in the middle of town. Bright and cheery. No pets, no smokers.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
39465 Snickersville Tpke
39465 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg.
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
8506 Anderson Ave
8506 Anderson Avenue, Marshall, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
685 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED! CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING, HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE MOWED YARD, BRICK PATIO, BARBECUE, WASHER AND DRYER Downtown Marshall: walk one block to all of the Main Street Shops and post office.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7437 John Marshall Hwy
7437 John Marshall Highway, Marshall, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1160 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House with washer/dryer, small deck in back; electric included, well water. Application must be approved before viewing the property.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8272 E. MAIN ST E #2A
8272 East Main Street, Marshall, VA
Studio
$975
CONFERENCE-SIZE ROOM APPROX 22' X 15 ' INCLUDES USE OF FULL KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COMCAST CABLE IS INSTALLED AT BUILDING. LARGE REAR PARKING LOT. HVAC IS ALL ELECTRIC. QUIET SECTION OF E. MAIN ST.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Middleburg area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middleburg from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, and Germantown.
