Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Ranson, WV📍
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
13 FUZZY TAIL
13 Fuzzy Trail Drive, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2056 sqft
Awesome location, awesome price. Great 3 bedroom townhouse in Briar Run. Close to everything. This will not last long.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
300 E FIFTH AVE
300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels.
Results within 1 mile of Ranson
1 of 20
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
520 LIBERTY W
520 W Liberty St, Charles Town, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Charles Town city limits. Walking distance to Evitts Run Park and all the local downtown shopping and restaurantss on Washington Street. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Ranson
1 of 3
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
349 HALLTOWN ROAD
349 Halltown Road, Jefferson County, WV
1 Bedroom
$620
250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 349 HALLTOWN ROAD in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
28 SHEPHERD VILLAGE CIR
28 Shepherd Village Cir, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright new end-unit townhome a short walk to downtown Shepherdstown. Open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen with abundant windows, insulated cellular top-down shades, vaulted ceilings and two skylights.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
Results within 10 miles of Ranson
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
35972 Charles Town Pk
35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$1,800
10890 sqft
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night.
1 of 38
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
34 REYNOLDS
34 Reynolds Ct, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath split foyer with a large, flat backyard and a one car garage. So much to enjoy! Located in the lovely Spring Hill neighborhood, convenient to Inwood, Rt 11 and I81.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
313 S. ILLINOIS AVE
313 South Illinois Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Rental available 8/1/2020! Remodeled 4 bedroom home has plenty of space. All hardwood flooring mainly throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
38 LITCHFIELD
38 Litchfield Ln W, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Townhome near Stonebridge golf course, features, 3 fully finished floors. lower level features half bath, laundry room, and finished recreation room. Main level has kitchen dining and living area with half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Martinsburg
227 S MAPLE STREET S
227 S Maple Ave, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$925
1680 sqft
Charming Federal Townhouse built in 1910
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
217 N TENNESSEE
217 North Tennessee Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Beautiful rancher in quiet residential area just 2 blocks from city park. Features 1 level living. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air and gas heat. 1-car attached garage. W/D hook ups. Trash is included in the rent. No Pets
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
327 N Centre St
327 North Centre Street, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story single family house - 3-4 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story half double house, electric heat, no utilities included, fenced yard, wd/hu ***A virtual video is available for walk through of this unit done on 3-26-20 available.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
77 Burdette Dr
77 Burdette Drive, Berkeley County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
77 Burdette Drive - Property Id: 245570 Tenant pays all utilities and services. No pets. Must complete a screening application before a showing will be scheduled. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
329 WINCHESTER AVE
329 Winchester Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
Studio
$1,800
Excellent location with this 3 level building. Basement great for storage, has a loading doc entrance. Main level has kitchen area/freezers, walk in fridge. Front of building was used as a restaurant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
201 LAWN ST
201 Lawn Street, Berkeley County, WV
Studio
$5,000
South End property on Lawn St. Commercial Warehouse located south of Apple Harvest Drive, just off Rt 11S with 15,500 sqft and a 7500 sqft pad. Single bathroom in dock area and two dock doors.
1 of 55
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
191 WRENS VIEW
191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6168 sqft
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home.
1 of 1
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
333 ROSEMONT AVENUE
333 South Rosemont Avenue, Martinsburg, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath half of duplex with nice hardwood floors on main level. nice corner lot with go parking
1 of 7
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ranson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Ranson area include Hood College, Shenandoah University, and Montgomery College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ranson from include Rockville, Germantown, Frederick, Bethesda, and Gaithersburg.
