3494 CALEDONIA CIRCLE

BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED 3 LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, FENCED BACKYARD, BRICK WALKWAY***LARGE REC***3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS.***PLENTY OF STORAGE ROOM***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ALL LAKE RIDGE AMENITIES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
