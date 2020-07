Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area playground

At Roosevelt Towers, you’ll have the city at your fingertips; all while being tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood. About half a mile away from the East Falls Church Metro station, Roosevelt Towers is an ideal location for those who rely on the Metro to get around. Additionally, with I-66 about half a mile away, commuters enjoy an easy and stress-free entrance onto the highway. Less than five miles away from both Clarendon and Ballston, residents are just a short distance from some of the best bars and restaurants that Northern Virginia has to offer!