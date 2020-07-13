Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed accessible bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard game room guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room package receiving

Pearson Square offers expansive one-, two- and three-bedroom plus den apartments in the heart in Falls Church. Each apartment home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural sunlight. Amenities include concierge services, an on-site dog park, separate bicycle parking and a resort-style swimming pool. With a Walk Score of 89, Pearson Square is just minutes to the East Falls Church Metro Station, Harris Teeter and West Broad Street shopping and dining.