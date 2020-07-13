All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

Pearson Square

410 South Maple Ave · (703) 940-9577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

410 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,858

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

344 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

530 · Avail. now

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

508 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,442

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

424 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,447

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

250 · Avail. now

$2,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

514 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,718

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1798 sqft

617 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,843

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1798 sqft

507 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,827

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1798 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearson Square.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
package receiving
Pearson Square offers expansive one-, two- and three-bedroom plus den apartments in the heart in Falls Church. Each apartment home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural sunlight. Amenities include concierge services, an on-site dog park, separate bicycle parking and a resort-style swimming pool. With a Walk Score of 89, Pearson Square is just minutes to the East Falls Church Metro Station, Harris Teeter and West Broad Street shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot $75/month for 1st car, $100/month for 2nd car.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearson Square have any available units?
Pearson Square offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,858, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,442, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,718. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Pearson Square have?
Some of Pearson Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearson Square currently offering any rent specials?
Pearson Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearson Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearson Square is pet friendly.
Does Pearson Square offer parking?
Yes, Pearson Square offers parking.
Does Pearson Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pearson Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearson Square have a pool?
Yes, Pearson Square has a pool.
Does Pearson Square have accessible units?
Yes, Pearson Square has accessible units.
Does Pearson Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearson Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Pearson Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pearson Square has units with air conditioning.
