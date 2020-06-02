All apartments in Falls Church
Columbia View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Columbia View

3416 Spring Ln · (931) 272-8361
Location

3416 Spring Ln, Falls Church, VA 22041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Columbia View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
accessible
bike storage
e-payments
internet access
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Nestled quietly in the Columbia Pike community just moments from Bailey's Crossroads Shopping Center and minutes from Washington D.C. Here, you will find everything that apartment living in Falls Church has to offer. Our steadfast reputation for unsurpassed design and detail make Columbia View the perfect place to call home. Having your convenience in mind, our apartments offer amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer in each unit, abundant closet space, soundproofing between residences and much more. Why pay for a gym membership when you can enjoy a nice workout at our fitness center. Columbia View has storage and bike lockers available for rent. Free surface parking is offered on the premise as well. Imagine all these ancillary money you could be saving per month and live a little more.Our convenient location provides you the opportunity to shop till you drop at Pentagon City or take the metro to Georgetown where you'll be in boutique heaven. If shopping isn't to your liking, head over to the local Barnes & Noble at Bailey's Crossroads. Hop on the Pentagon City metro and go visit those museums you've always wanted to check out. Come experience this convenient community, Because Where You Live Matters.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free within community.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $25/month. Bike lockers are available at no charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Columbia View have any available units?
Columbia View has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Columbia View have?
Some of Columbia View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Columbia View currently offering any rent specials?
Columbia View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Columbia View pet-friendly?
No, Columbia View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does Columbia View offer parking?
Yes, Columbia View offers parking.
Does Columbia View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Columbia View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Columbia View have a pool?
No, Columbia View does not have a pool.
Does Columbia View have accessible units?
Yes, Columbia View has accessible units.
Does Columbia View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Columbia View has units with dishwashers.
Does Columbia View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Columbia View has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
West Broad
301 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042

