Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking accessible bike storage e-payments internet access online portal

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Nestled quietly in the Columbia Pike community just moments from Bailey's Crossroads Shopping Center and minutes from Washington D.C. Here, you will find everything that apartment living in Falls Church has to offer. Our steadfast reputation for unsurpassed design and detail make Columbia View the perfect place to call home. Having your convenience in mind, our apartments offer amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer in each unit, abundant closet space, soundproofing between residences and much more. Why pay for a gym membership when you can enjoy a nice workout at our fitness center. Columbia View has storage and bike lockers available for rent. Free surface parking is offered on the premise as well. Imagine all these ancillary money you could be saving per month and live a little more.Our convenient location provides you the opportunity to shop till you drop at Pentagon City or take the metro to Georgetown where you'll be in boutique heaven. If shopping isn't to your liking, head over to the local Barnes & Noble at Bailey's Crossroads. Hop on the Pentagon City metro and go visit those museums you've always wanted to check out. Come experience this convenient community, Because Where You Live Matters.