Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room green community internet access media room new construction online portal pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Loren, where the unexpected is waiting to be explored. Relax in our resort-style swimming pool and beautiful, outdoor courtyards. Or venture out and embrace the inspirational energy of the neighborhood with hiking and biking trails, local markets and homey stores. Located in 'The Little City' of Falls Church, you're a short hop to all the buzz Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. have to offer, making the daily grind a lot less grinding. Live outside the lines with local flavor and open spaces at Loren.