Kingsley Commons

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $60 per person or per couple
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 non refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 ($300 non refundable)
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No pit bulls or pit bull mix, no Rottweilers maximum weight 85lbs
Parking Details: 2 bedroom/2 parking permits with valid DL and vehicle registration. 3 bedroom/3 parking permits with valid DL and vehicle registration.