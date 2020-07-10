All apartments in Falls Church
Falls Church, VA
Kingsley Commons
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:12 AM

Kingsley Commons

7308 Arlington Blvd · (703) 420-5094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Falls Church
Location

7308 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsley Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
playground
Kingsley Commons is located in Falls Church, VA on Arlington Boulevard with access to endless shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Experience living in your very own 2 or 3 bedroom townhouse in a beautiful community just minutes from Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $60 per person or per couple
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 non refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 ($300 non refundable)
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No pit bulls or pit bull mix, no Rottweilers maximum weight 85lbs
Parking Details: 2 bedroom/2 parking permits with valid DL and vehicle registration. 3 bedroom/3 parking permits with valid DL and vehicle registration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsley Commons have any available units?
Kingsley Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does Kingsley Commons have?
Some of Kingsley Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsley Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsley Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsley Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsley Commons is pet friendly.
Does Kingsley Commons offer parking?
Yes, Kingsley Commons offers parking.
Does Kingsley Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingsley Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsley Commons have a pool?
No, Kingsley Commons does not have a pool.
Does Kingsley Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Kingsley Commons has accessible units.
Does Kingsley Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingsley Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Kingsley Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kingsley Commons has units with air conditioning.
