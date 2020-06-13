/
cheap apartments
147 Cheap Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,359
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7360 LEE HIGHWAY
7360 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Falls Church
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Columbia Heights - West
1 Unit Available
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Penrose
4 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,280
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Columbia Heights South
33 Units Available
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,305
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
885 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,130
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,148
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Penrose
13 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairlington - Shirlington
36 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Heights
9 Units Available
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Douglas Park
39 Units Available
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,382
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
