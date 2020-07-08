216 W CAMERON RD

Amenities

Fabulous short term rental (9 months) in the heart of Falls Church City! Wonderful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located steps to Thomas Jefferson Elementary school, and minutes to the heart of FCC restaurants and shops. Enjoy recently installed Coretec flooring on Main level, cozy wood burning fireplace, and main level bedroom and bath. Fully fenced, private backyard, great for outdoor grilling and fun. Available October 21, 2019. $55 non refundable application fee, pets on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit. All applications must be done on line at LongandFoster.com.