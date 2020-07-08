All apartments in Falls Church
216 W CAMERON RD
216 W CAMERON RD

216 West Cameron Road · No Longer Available
Location

216 West Cameron Road, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous short term rental (9 months) in the heart of Falls Church City! Wonderful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located steps to Thomas Jefferson Elementary school, and minutes to the heart of FCC restaurants and shops. Enjoy recently installed Coretec flooring on Main level, cozy wood burning fireplace, and main level bedroom and bath. Fully fenced, private backyard, great for outdoor grilling and fun. Available October 21, 2019. $55 non refundable application fee, pets on a case by case basis with an additional security deposit. All applications must be done on line at LongandFoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W CAMERON RD have any available units?
216 W CAMERON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 216 W CAMERON RD have?
Some of 216 W CAMERON RD's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W CAMERON RD currently offering any rent specials?
216 W CAMERON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W CAMERON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 W CAMERON RD is pet friendly.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD offer parking?
Yes, 216 W CAMERON RD offers parking.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W CAMERON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD have a pool?
No, 216 W CAMERON RD does not have a pool.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD have accessible units?
No, 216 W CAMERON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 W CAMERON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W CAMERON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 W CAMERON RD does not have units with air conditioning.

