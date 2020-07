Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance doorman fire pit

Tucked away in the quiet greenbelt of Falls Church, VA, Munson Hill Towers is a sanctuary of modern design, representing the peak of luxury apartment living in Fairfax County.



Situated on acres of lush green landscaping, our community of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments have been renovated with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and spa inspired bathrooms.



Building amenities include a fitness center, social room with pool tables, business center, large pool and splash pad, basketball court, tennis courts and playground.



Munson Hill Towers is conveniently located within minutes of Arlington, Fairfax, Tyson’s Corner and Washington, DC.

