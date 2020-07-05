All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

125 N WASHINGTON ST

125 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 North Washington Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Move-in ready --Great opportunity to lease an approx. 2,000 SF suite in a high visibility location. Lee Highway office/retail building in the heart of Falls Church with traffic count of 24,000. Signage Possible. Crown molding, Can choose fro an office intensive suite or a open concept suite with high ceilings. Windows that open!!! server room. Walk to restaurants , shops, City Hall, parks and the State Theatre. Great building --- great visibility. Part of the City Center special district. B-2 Zoning allows many uses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
125 N WASHINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
Is 125 N WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
125 N WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 N WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 125 N WASHINGTON ST offers parking.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 N WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 N WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.

