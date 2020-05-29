3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Back on the market today! Application fell through-- their loss is your gain!AMAZING LOCATION! GORGEOUS GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! SPECTACULAR HOME! Approx. 4,000 sq ft on three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows w/custom window treatments, newly refinished hardwood, premium carpet, and tile floors next to Army Navy Country Club. 5 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms! Gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and brand new induction cooktop in center island. Kitchen opens to bright breakfast room and large family room w/2 sided gas fireplace. Check out wooded views from large back deck! Formal dining & living rooms, library, half bath, 2 car garage and newly refinished hardwood floors round out main level. Upper level features front-loading washer & dryer, total 4 large bedrooms w/plenty of closet space & 2 full bathrooms, including the generous, luxury master suite. Master suite features refinished hardwood floors, separate sitting room w/2-sided gas fireplace, cedar-lined custom walk-in-closet, master bath w/separate spa soaking tub, stall shower, separate sinks, vanity, shelving, & more! Lower level includes 5th legal bedroom w/egress, full bathroom, rec room, mirrored exercise room/gym/dance studio, cedar-lined storage room, unfinished storage, and utility room. Opens to back deck. Dual-zone HVAC and central vacuum! Very friendly neighborhood less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro & major commuting routes! Bus stop right outside gate goes directly to Vienna Metro Station! Fairfax High School!