Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR

3442 Barristers Keepe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Barristers Keepe Circle, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Back on the market today! Application fell through-- their loss is your gain!AMAZING LOCATION! GORGEOUS GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! SPECTACULAR HOME! Approx. 4,000 sq ft on three levels of floor-to-ceiling windows w/custom window treatments, newly refinished hardwood, premium carpet, and tile floors next to Army Navy Country Club. 5 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms! Gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, and brand new induction cooktop in center island. Kitchen opens to bright breakfast room and large family room w/2 sided gas fireplace. Check out wooded views from large back deck! Formal dining & living rooms, library, half bath, 2 car garage and newly refinished hardwood floors round out main level. Upper level features front-loading washer & dryer, total 4 large bedrooms w/plenty of closet space & 2 full bathrooms, including the generous, luxury master suite. Master suite features refinished hardwood floors, separate sitting room w/2-sided gas fireplace, cedar-lined custom walk-in-closet, master bath w/separate spa soaking tub, stall shower, separate sinks, vanity, shelving, & more! Lower level includes 5th legal bedroom w/egress, full bathroom, rec room, mirrored exercise room/gym/dance studio, cedar-lined storage room, unfinished storage, and utility room. Opens to back deck. Dual-zone HVAC and central vacuum! Very friendly neighborhood less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro & major commuting routes! Bus stop right outside gate goes directly to Vienna Metro Station! Fairfax High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have any available units?
3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have?
Some of 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR offers parking.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have a pool?
No, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have accessible units?
No, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3442 BARRISTERS KEEPE CIR has units with air conditioning.
