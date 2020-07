Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill media room package receiving accessible garage 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse internet access pool table shuffle board

We know you want your neighborhood to be a lot of things. That's why you're looking for an apartment in Fairfax, VA in the first place. At the Ridgewood by Windsor you'll hit the neighborhood jackpot. We're just 17 miles from DC and local shopping just a two minute drive (or easy walk) away at Fairfax Corner, which also has a bunch of great restaurants and a 14-screen movie theater. Our property is only 5 miles away from George Mason University and is located on the George Mason Go Bus route. Groceries are only a half mile away at the local Wegman's, making your grocery runs a snap. In addition to local retail options, Fair Oaks Mall is only a short drive as well.