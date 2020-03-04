All apartments in Dale City
3109 BRADFORD STREET
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

3109 BRADFORD STREET

3109 Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Bradford Street, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 lvl Cape Cod, 3BR, 2BA. Upper level has 2 hardwood floor bedrooms and full bath. Main level has 1 hardwood floor bedroom, 1 full bath, hardwood floor living room, dining room, kitchen which opens to huge multi-level deck w/built-in benches. Kitchen has big refrigerator, dish washer, electric cooking range. Lower level has NTC room, recreation area which opens to big deck. Fully fenced, spacious backyard. Workshop(10x20), Storage shed(10x10). 2+car driveway.Communicate directly with decision maker landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

