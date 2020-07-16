2923 Timbercrest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Claredon Subdivision with huge fenced in back yard, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and a large living room. This is a highly energy efficient home with a new roof, replacement vinyl windows, and new vinyl siding. Fireplace is deemed inoperable, and not to be used. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2923-timbercrest-ct-midlothian-va-23112-usa/2393703d-f7bc-47d3-bc75-498bcef97f80



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5912923)