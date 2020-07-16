All apartments in Chesterfield County
2923 Timbercrest Court

2923 Timbercrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Timbercrest Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher in Claredon Subdivision with huge fenced in back yard, laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, tile flooring in bathrooms, and a large living room. This is a highly energy efficient home with a new roof, replacement vinyl windows, and new vinyl siding. Fireplace is deemed inoperable, and not to be used. Please refer to www.metrorealtyservicesofva.com for posted tenant selection criteria.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2923-timbercrest-ct-midlothian-va-23112-usa/2393703d-f7bc-47d3-bc75-498bcef97f80

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5912923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have any available units?
2923 Timbercrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 2923 Timbercrest Court have?
Some of 2923 Timbercrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 Timbercrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
2923 Timbercrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 Timbercrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 2923 Timbercrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court offer parking?
No, 2923 Timbercrest Court does not offer parking.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2923 Timbercrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have a pool?
No, 2923 Timbercrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have accessible units?
No, 2923 Timbercrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2923 Timbercrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 Timbercrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 Timbercrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
