Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Make everyday an escape at The Timbers, a beautifully restyled rental community located in the scenic Old Bon Air neighborhood of Richmond. Resort-style living is yours as The Timbers boasts an excellent array of exclusive resident amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and sundeck, indoor spa, upgraded fitness center, clubhouse with internet cafe, dog park, playground, BBQ/picnic areas and organized resident socials. You can relax in the comfort of your spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom home, some with restyled interiors. We're only 15 minutes from Richmond's West End, Downtown Richmond, with easy access 1-64, 1-95 and The Powhite Parkway. With gorgeous wooded views in a historic resort area of Richmond, every day feels like an escape at The Timbers.