Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
VA
/
Reynolds Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM

10 Apartments For Rent Near Reynolds Community College

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
3 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
1903 Court Street
1903 Court Street, Lakeside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
1903 Court Street Available 06/01/20 2 BR / 1 BA Updated Home in Lakeside Available June 1st! - Updated two bedrooms and one bathroom house in Lakeside. Large fenced-in backyard. Large storage shed. Outside grill.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1306 Maryland Avenue
1306 Maryland Avenue, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1820 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home is located in Glen Allen, built in 2013, and is well maintained in an established neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2209 High Bush Circle
2209 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1188 sqft
2209 High Bush Circle is a 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
2904 Briar Lane
2904 Briar Lane, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Home in Lakeside Area. Features 1.5 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, utility room w/washer "as is" dryer hook up, rear shed, oil forced air heat and central air.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available November 10 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
Richmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fredericksburg, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VA
Williamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The FanShockoe BottomThe Museum District
Old Town ManchesterCarverMonroe Ward
Sauer's GardensJackson Ward

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth UniversityVirginia Union University
College of William and Mary