Reynolds Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Reynolds Community College
7 Units Available
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
3 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
8 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
1903 Court Street
1903 Court Street, Lakeside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
1903 Court Street Available 06/01/20 2 BR / 1 BA Updated Home in Lakeside Available June 1st! - Updated two bedrooms and one bathroom house in Lakeside. Large fenced-in backyard. Large storage shed. Outside grill.
1 Unit Available
1306 Maryland Avenue
1306 Maryland Avenue, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1820 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath home is located in Glen Allen, built in 2013, and is well maintained in an established neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2209 High Bush Circle
2209 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1188 sqft
2209 High Bush Circle is a 2 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
2904 Briar Lane
2904 Briar Lane, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom Home in Lakeside Area. Features 1.5 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, utility room w/washer "as is" dryer hook up, rear shed, oil forced air heat and central air.
1 Unit Available
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available November 10 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.