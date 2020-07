Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

At Element at Stonebridge, DISCOVER home in a high end community of 400 apartment homes ranging from studio to 2 bedrooms in 3 courtyard-style buildings. Inside DISCOVER style. You'll find fine features like granite, chrome, and stainless steel in every home along with full size front load washer/dryer and your own private patio or balcony. DISCOVER outdoor luxury. The apartment homes are built around open-air courtyards where you'll find amazing amenities to enjoy. Make a splash in the salt-water pool or relax in a lounge chair on the sunning shelf. An outdoor kitchen area with bar space offers plenty of room for friends and family to relax while grilling it up. A toasty warm firepit with comfy seating will keep you cozy year round, and a cave complete with bean bag toss, giant jenga, WiFi, and outdoor TV Lounge is where you'll have some fun.