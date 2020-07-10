6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2/2 bath town home with 1 car garage located in the Green Trails Community of Centreville! This home features hardwood floors on the main level, with a separate dining room, light filled living room, private family room, half bath, and granite counter tops in the kitchen, walkout from kitchen to private fenced backyard! Upstairs feature Master Bedroom with luxurious Master Bath with dual vanities, separate tub, & a frameless shower! In addition to the Master, the upstairs has 2 Spacious Bedrooms and another Full Bath! Basement features a half bath and a large recreation room! This home also has a tot-lot located right across the street, perfect for kids! In addition to the tot-lot there is also a community pool & club house! Available 7/1, minimum of 2 year lease.