Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE

6518 Creek Run Drive
Location

6518 Creek Run Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2/2 bath town home with 1 car garage located in the Green Trails Community of Centreville! This home features hardwood floors on the main level, with a separate dining room, light filled living room, private family room, half bath, and granite counter tops in the kitchen, walkout from kitchen to private fenced backyard! Upstairs feature Master Bedroom with luxurious Master Bath with dual vanities, separate tub, & a frameless shower! In addition to the Master, the upstairs has 2 Spacious Bedrooms and another Full Bath! Basement features a half bath and a large recreation room! This home also has a tot-lot located right across the street, perfect for kids! In addition to the tot-lot there is also a community pool & club house! Available 7/1, minimum of 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have any available units?
6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6518 CREEK RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

