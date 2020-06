Amenities

patio / balcony gym fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful well maintained town home in Sully Station. Two master bed rooms with individual full baths! Huge deck for outdoor grilling. Walk out basement to a wide open field, good for football or other outdoor sports. Less than one mile to the Sully Station shopping center with a supermarket, gym, lots of bars and restaurants.