Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful End-Unit All Brick 3 Level Townhouse! Hardwoods Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances (GAS Range). 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Guest Powder Room on the Main. Spacious Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room & Laundry on the Main Level. Walkout to Brick Patio, Fenced Yard and 2 Storage Sheds. Large Living Room w/ Wet Bar on the 2nd level. Great Location and super convenient to 29 & 66. Vacant and ready for a new tenant. Pets case-by-case