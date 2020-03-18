All apartments in Centreville
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

14701 BONNET TERRACE

14701 Bonnet Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14701 Bonnet Terrace, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
LOCATION! LOCATION! **Gorgeous End Unit TownHome, 3 BR + Den, 3.50 BA with many Upgrades/Updates: Fresh Painted, New Floor, New Lights... **Kitchen with Granite Countertop, 42" Oak Cabinets, New Range-Hood vented-outside, New Dishwasher, Gas Range/Stove, Bay Windows and Breakfast Nook, New Lights**Beautiful Foyer with New Light **Formal Dining room with Chair rails and Crown Moldings, New Floors, and Two Columns and Railings **Living Room with Crown Moldings, New Floors, New Sliding Glass Doors walk-out to Large Deck, Great for Entertain **Huge Master-Bedroom with Bay windows and High Ceilings **Master-Bath with Double Showers: Soaking Tub/Shower and Separate Stand Shower, New Vanity Cabinets (Double Sink) with New Faucets, New Lights **Bedroom Level Full bath with New Lights**New Hallway Lights and high Ceilings **Lower Level: Den with New Floors and Full Bath, Huge Family/Rec Room with Gas Fireplace, New Floors with Sliding Glass Doors Walk-Out to fenced-in rear yard. Easy Access to I-66, Rt-29, Rt-28, Rt-50 **Tenant Must have Good Credit **A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have any available units?
14701 BONNET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have?
Some of 14701 BONNET TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 BONNET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
14701 BONNET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 BONNET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 14701 BONNET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE offer parking?
No, 14701 BONNET TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14701 BONNET TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have a pool?
No, 14701 BONNET TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 14701 BONNET TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14701 BONNET TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14701 BONNET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14701 BONNET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
