Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace media room

BEAUTIFUL 2 LEVEL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED NEWGATE SUBDIVISION. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL IN KITCHEN. MAPLE AND CHERRY CABINETS WITH SLIDING SELVES.FRESH PAINT. ORGANIZERS IN CLOSETS.NEW FLOORING IN MAIN LEVEL. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH SHED AND SLIDE/SWING.BEAUTIFUL DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. COZY FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.GARAGE PARKING. PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS IN GARAGE FOR XTRA STORAGE. CLOSE TO I66, 28 , 29 , SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS AND THEATERS