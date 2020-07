Amenities

Open floor plan townhouse that features three bedroom with two full baths and two half baths. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the updated along with a huge breakfast bar that overlooks the backyard. Spacious bedrooms and updated baths along with a huge finished recreation room with half bath on the lower level. Close to I-66 and other major commuter routes. Located in Little Rocky Run with access to 3 community pools, parks, and tennis courts.