18 JEFFERSON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18 JEFFERSON DRIVE
18 Jefferson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18 Jefferson Drive, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes
Amenities
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Shorterm Lease. An absolutely beautiful fully furnished home in Sterling. Owner pay for trash removal, water, wifi,.Tenant only need to pay for Electricity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have any available units?
18 JEFFERSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cascades, VA
.
Is 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18 JEFFERSON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cascades
.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
