109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
38 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
35 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
11 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
34 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
