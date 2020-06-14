Apartment List
/
VA
/
cascades
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA with garage

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2406 sqft
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
Results within 1 mile of Cascades

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
Results within 5 miles of Cascades
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ashbrook
30 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,727
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1989 Logan Manor Dr
1989 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
Excellent location and house at a great price!!!!! Corner Townhouse --Three side open with brick front, 4 bedrooms, 3.
City Guide for Cascades, VA

While not technically a city, Cascades is a bustling community that was built beneath a canopy of old growth trees in 1989. Nestled along the Potomac River, the Loudon County community of Cascades combines natural beauty with homespun values and easy access to DC.

Welcome to Cascades, where life is as beautiful as the name suggests. Growth flourished in this community during the .com boom of the 1990's and Cascades quickly became known for its natural charm and close-knit population. The area is now home to 11,912 people. A planned community, Cascades is a popular neighborhood for folks looking to live near enough to the bustling Washington, DC greater metropolitan area without losing the rural beauty of Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cascades, VA

Cascades apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

