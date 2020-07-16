/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
85 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER
20387 Briarcliff Terrace, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1819 sqft
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER - 1 bedroom and 1 bath first floor of townhouse. Seperate entrance and fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906365)
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Potomac Lakes
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
Results within 1 mile of Cascades
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Sugarland Run
316 ARGUS PLACE
316 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level unit for rent. Efficiency, One big bedroom, and a small den can be used as a bedroom with full bath. ,. Fridge and microwave, and small burner for cooking. . , Rent includes all utilities and internet
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Cascades
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
27 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
694 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
37 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
868 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
805 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
21 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
849 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
878 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
835 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
61 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
38 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
898 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
46 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
286 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
784 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
36 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
593 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Similar Pages
Cascades Apartments with BalconiesCascades Apartments with GaragesCascades Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCascades Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VA