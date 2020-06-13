/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
256 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46552 Broadspear Ter
46552 Broadspear Terrace, Cascades, VA
Potomac Lakes 4 bedroom - Nice surprise! This Potomac Lakes Townhouse has 4 bedrooms, a previously renovated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, finished English Style walk-out basement with the fourth bedroom, and bath. Fireplace is decorative.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
Results within 1 mile of Cascades
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47548 TENFOOT ISLAND TERRACE
47548 Tenfoot Island Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2093 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN A HIGHLY-DESIRED LOWES ISLAND COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 BEACON DRIVE
504 Beacon Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2472 sqft
Check out this fully updated townhome in the highly sought after Mirror Ridge Community! With 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on the top level, all freshly carpeted and painted.
Results within 5 miles of Cascades
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1306 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1691 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,353
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
