149 Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA with hardwood floors

Welcome to Cascades, where life is as beautiful as the name suggests. Growth flourished in this community during the .com boom of the 1990's and Cascades quickly became known for its natural charm and close-knit population. The area is now home to 11,912 people. A planned community, Cascades is a popular neighborhood for folks looking to live near enough to the bustling Washington, DC greater metropolitan area without losing the rural beauty of Virginia.