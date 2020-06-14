113 Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA with gym
While not technically a city, Cascades is a bustling community that was built beneath a canopy of old growth trees in 1989. Nestled along the Potomac River, the Loudon County community of Cascades combines natural beauty with homespun values and easy access to DC.
Welcome to Cascades, where life is as beautiful as the name suggests. Growth flourished in this community during the .com boom of the 1990's and Cascades quickly became known for its natural charm and close-knit population. The area is now home to 11,912 people. A planned community, Cascades is a popular neighborhood for folks looking to live near enough to the bustling Washington, DC greater metropolitan area without losing the rural beauty of Virginia. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cascades renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.