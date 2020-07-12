/
potomac lakes
105 Apartments for rent in Potomac Lakes, Cascades, VA
20 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
5 Units Available
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
46747 Abington Ter
46747 Abington Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful Casacdes Townhouse - This spacious, 3 level, 4BR, 3.5BA TH offers an impressive open floor plan w/ 9ft. ceilings and many updates. Updated kitchen w/granite, SS, new wide plank flooring main lvl, formal DR, sunken LR w/ FP.
1 Unit Available
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER
20387 Briarcliff Terrace, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1819 sqft
20387 BRIARCLIFF TER - 1 bedroom and 1 bath first floor of townhouse. Seperate entrance and fenced in yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906365)
1 Unit Available
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.
1 Unit Available
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
21197 MCFADDEN SQ #204
21197 Mcfadden Square, Cascades, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
Very comfortable & spacious! Light, Bright & Clean! 1BR 1BA Condo*UPGRADED KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *SPACIOUS LR AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEAD TO BALCONY*NO SMOKERSPLEASE*AVAILABLE 07/15/2020*Pets Considered Case By Case.
1 Unit Available
46349 PRYOR SQUARE
46349 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
You'll love this charming townhome in Potomac Lakes. Gorgeous property features 3 finished levels with one car garage + driveway parking. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
707 RIVERVIEW COURT
707 Riverview Court, Sugarland Run, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2789 sqft
SMART HOUSE! A gorgeous home wired for SMART THINGS technology for convenience and comfortable living. This home spans about 2789 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
316 ARGUS PLACE
316 Argus Place, Sugarland Run, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1736 sqft
24 hrs notice to see the unit///Lower Level unit for rent. Efficiency, One big bedroom, and a small den can be used as a bedroom with full bath. ,. Fridge and microwave, and small burner for cooking. . , Rent includes all utilities and internet
1 Unit Available
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1941 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master
1 Unit Available
47760 FATHOM PLACE
47760 Fathom Place, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3852 sqft
WOW-Amazing Property offered for Lease. Immaculate home on premium lot/ almost 4000 square feet. Former Model home with all the bells & whistles. 4bedroom/5 bdrm/den in basement with full bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and gas cooktop.
Results within 5 miles of Potomac Lakes
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
15 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
35 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
287 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
